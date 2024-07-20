By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)
Unbeaten Japanese southpaw Junto Nakatani (28-0, 21 KOs), 117.5, kept his WBC bantamweight belt in his first defense when he quickly scored a one-punch knockout of WBC#1 Vincent Astrolabio (19-5, 14 KOs), 117.5, at 2:37 of the opening session of a scheduled twelve on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Nakatani truly stunned the sold-out 8,000 spectators at Ryogoku Sumo Arena when he finished the highly touted challenger with a single shot to the solar plexus. Vincent fell in agony to be unable to beat the count. The 157-second demolition had the crowd on its feet and raised his stock without doubt. The elongated southpaw Junto, 26, said, “I’m willing to fight another bantam champion in a unification bout.” All the 118-pound world champs are his Japanese compatriots.
Didn’t expect it to happen that early and that shot didn’t even look so bad (Nakatani looked surprised by Astrolabio’s reaction even), but I’m not shocked. I think Nakatani’s creeping up pfp, that guy’s excellent. If ever there was a perfect time have a tournament to unify a division: The winner just has to fight two fights. Whoever wins is Japanese and is then a PERFECT opponent to move up to challenge another undisputed Japanese champion. Can you imagine Inoue – Nakatani, undisputed champion vs undisputed champion late next year.
Indeed, Nakatani is a very legit contender for the Monster’s undisputed belts. He has the power and reach that keeps Inoue at bay. But I doubt if they will be set up for a blockbuster fight in Japan. I believe they prefer foreign challengers.
was bottom of stomach… not solar plexus, pls record the facts