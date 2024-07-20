By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

Unbeaten Japanese southpaw Junto Nakatani (28-0, 21 KOs), 117.5, kept his WBC bantamweight belt in his first defense when he quickly scored a one-punch knockout of WBC#1 Vincent Astrolabio (19-5, 14 KOs), 117.5, at 2:37 of the opening session of a scheduled twelve on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Nakatani truly stunned the sold-out 8,000 spectators at Ryogoku Sumo Arena when he finished the highly touted challenger with a single shot to the solar plexus. Vincent fell in agony to be unable to beat the count. The 157-second demolition had the crowd on its feet and raised his stock without doubt. The elongated southpaw Junto, 26, said, “I’m willing to fight another bantam champion in a unification bout.” All the 118-pound world champs are his Japanese compatriots.