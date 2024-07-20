Former WBA strawweight world champion Carlos Canizales (27-2-1, 19 KOs) of Venezuela defeated Ivan Garcia Balderas of Mexico (12-3-1, 4 KOs) by majority decision on Friday night at the El Poliedro in Caracas, Venezuela. The fight had many ebbs and flows of exciting exchanges. During the 9th round it was announced that Canizales was slightly ahead on the scorecards after 8 rounds. Both fighters seemed to immediately picked up the fast pace even more following this announcemnt. Canizales also was cut above his right eye after a ruled accidental clash of heads in the 9th round. Garcia closed very strong in round 12 and seemed to have Canizales in trouble. Canizales won the vacant WBC Silver light flyweight title. The oficial judges scorecards were 116-112 twice and 114-114.

In a homecoming, former IBF super middleweight world champion Jose Uzcategui (33-5, 28 KOs) kayoed countryman Fernando Brito (12-4, 12 KOs) in round 1. Uzcategui wasted no time in dropping Brito with a right hook about halfway through round 1. Uzcategui then put Brito down for good with a left hook to the body. The official end of the bout was 2:58 seconds of round 1. Uzcategui is a native of Venezuela but has resided in Tijuana, Mexico for several years

Former Heavyweight Olympian Wilmer Vazquez (13-3-1, 4 KOs) of Venezuela won a 10 round split decisión over previously unbeaten Ubaldo llago Resendiz (12-1, 11 KOs) of Mexico. The official scores were 98-92 and 97-93 for Vazquez and 99-91 for Resendiz. The ESPN Knockout broadcast team were very vocal that they felt Resendez clearly won the fight mentioning it mutliple times during the broadcast following the bout.

Honored guest at ringside and acknowledged in the ring were Erik Morales, Marcos Maidana, and Roberto Duran.