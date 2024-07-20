Former #1-rated welterweight Alexis “Lex” Rocha (25-2, 16 KOs) scored a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over previously undefeated WBO #11 rated Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (27-1, 20 KOs) on Friday night at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. After ten rounds, scores were 98-92, 99-91, 99-91.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Rocha boxed the whole night. Did very well. Is he back, not convinced Dominguez was one dimensional power puncher. He did what he was supposed to do would like to see who is next.
Santillan
I was thinking about going to the show, but am instead attending card at Commerce Casino in LA tomorrow night. Undefeated middleweight Raul Lizarraga will be headlining.