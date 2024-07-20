Rocha takes Dominguez’ 0 Former #1-rated welterweight Alexis “Lex” Rocha (25-2, 16 KOs) scored a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over previously undefeated WBO #11 rated Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (27-1, 20 KOs) on Friday night at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. After ten rounds, scores were 98-92, 99-91, 99-91. Nakatani, Astrolabio make weight Like this: Like Loading...

