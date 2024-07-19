Overweight Rodriguez cancels Tanaka’s WBO 115lb title defense
By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda
The weigh-in ceremony was held at Tokyo Dome Hotel, and everything was alright except that of the WBO 115-pound title bout of defending champion Kosei Tanaka (115 at the limit) and challenger Jonathan Rodriguez of Mexico who was terribly overweight by 2.9 kilogram (some 6.4 pounds) at 55 kg (121.25 lbs). Rodriguez couldn’t reduce his weight even an ounce. Tanaka himself was once willing to fight even if his opponent was overweight, but it was duly cancelled since Rodriguez was much heavier than the bantam limit and close to the super bantam limit.
The other weigh-in results were as follows:
WBC bantamweight title bout (main event)
Junto Nakatani 117.5
Vincent Astrolabio 117.5
WBO flyweight title bout for the vacant championship
Riku Kano 112
Anthony Olascuaga 111.5
Tenshin Nasukawa 120
Jonathan Rodriguez 119.25
Promoter: Teiken Promotions
Barely makes jr featherweight for a jr bantamweight fight.
Fighters like Tanaka work hard and get in shape, taking for granted that the opponent will do the same. To not even come close and unable to lose a single ounce is unacceptable. My condolences to the champ.
Speaking of not making weight, I found by accident earlier today (wasting time scrolling on Boxrec) that Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., another guy known for coming in overweight, is fighting tomorrow. That went totally under the radar.
I’m to the point where I think a missed weight should count on the fighters records as a technical DQ.