Overweight Rodriguez cancels Tanaka’s WBO 115lb title defense

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

The weigh-in ceremony was held at Tokyo Dome Hotel, and everything was alright except that of the WBO 115-pound title bout of defending champion Kosei Tanaka (115 at the limit) and challenger Jonathan Rodriguez of Mexico who was terribly overweight by 2.9 kilogram (some 6.4 pounds) at 55 kg (121.25 lbs). Rodriguez couldn’t reduce his weight even an ounce. Tanaka himself was once willing to fight even if his opponent was overweight, but it was duly cancelled since Rodriguez was much heavier than the bantam limit and close to the super bantam limit.

The other weigh-in results were as follows:

WBC bantamweight title bout (main event)

Junto Nakatani 117.5

Vincent Astrolabio 117.5

WBO flyweight title bout for the vacant championship

Riku Kano 112

Anthony Olascuaga 111.5

Tenshin Nasukawa 120

Jonathan Rodriguez 119.25

Promoter: Teiken Promotions

_

