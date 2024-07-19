Heavyweight Junlong Zhang (19-1, 18 KOs) will make his return to the ring July 27th vs TBA. This will be his first fight since suffering his lone professional defeat in October 22 where he suffered an injury in the third round of the bout. Zhang will also make his promotional debut as he co-promotes the event with Promoter Dan Otter (Three Lions Promotions). The pair spoke with Fightnews.com® about the upcoming event and future plans together.

When did you start boxing and Why?

Zhang: I started professional boxing training at the age of 9. I was influenced by my father to practice boxing. I have been training boxing for 3 decades now. I represented the Chinese national team in the Olympics, Asian Games, Asian Championships, and many other international intercontinental Asian regions with more than 300 medals and trophies in my amateur days

What prompted you to move from China to Toronto?

Zhang: Our family moved from China to the United States in 2019, and then moved from the United States to Toronto, Canada, because I like the living environment in Canada. Canada is a very friendly country and very multicultural…many of my friends and relatives live in different cities across Canada. It is a great country. Our whole family loves Canada!

Will 2024 be the year to return to ring activity leading to bigger fights in 2025?

Zhang: 2024 is the year when I will return to professional boxing and also the year when I will strengthen my skills. Our team plans to let me participate in three bouts in 2024. July 27 is the promotion plan for the first bout. After that, there will be plans in October and December. Our generation of Chinese boxers needs to work hard to achieve the mission and goals of our generation of boxers! I will work hard to achieve my goals in 2025 and become ranked in the top…I will Prove that Chinese heavyweight boxing can create greater miracles and surprise the world boxing world!

How did it come about that you both would team up to promote?

Otter: Zhang and myself were introduced through WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán. Zhang is a heavyweight power puncher and he has what it takes to headline the card in Toronto and Three Lions has the knowledge and know how to promote the event so it was a “no brainer” to make a show work with Zhang. The fans are going to be in for a great night of boxing come July 27th.

Is there an idea of a future date after this one to team up again to promote another show?

Otter: After July 27th, Three Lions has two shows in September and October. Zhang will be teaming up with us again in December of this year in Toronto and we will be looking to have him (Zhang) fight for a WBC regional title and get him back up in the top 15 world rankings.