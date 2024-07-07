By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Argentine Fernando Martinez (17-0, 9 KOs), 115, unified the WBA and IBF super flyweight belts as he fought a grueling battle with skillful Japanese Kazuto Ioka (31-3-1, 16 KOs), 114.75, all the way, winning a unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111 and 120-108: this score questionable) over twelve give-and-take rounds on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan. Martinez, 32, was more aggressive, while Ioka, 35, was more technical, scoring with counters and body shots. The Argentine’s abundant stamina was amazing, as he withstood Ioka’s persistent body bombardments and furiously retaliated with a two-fisted attacks upstairs. They kept exchanging solid punches from the outset to the end and fully entertained the audience.

Promoter: Shisei Promotions.