Former WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster outlanded Robson Conceição 109-76 and vehemently disagreed with the split decision verdict that cost him his title on Saturday night in Newark, New Jersey.

“I don’t know, man. I thought it was easy,” Foster said. “I thought it was an easy fight. I didn’t get touched except with a headbutt. I don’t know, man. I’ll be back. But I want the rematch. They stole this from me. They stole this fight from me. I just wanted to show the world I could bang it out, and if I want to, I don’t have to get touched. I guess it wasn’t good enough for the judges.”