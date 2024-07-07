Former WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster outlanded Robson Conceição 109-76 and vehemently disagreed with the split decision verdict that cost him his title on Saturday night in Newark, New Jersey.
“I don’t know, man. I thought it was easy,” Foster said. “I thought it was an easy fight. I didn’t get touched except with a headbutt. I don’t know, man. I’ll be back. But I want the rematch. They stole this from me. They stole this fight from me. I just wanted to show the world I could bang it out, and if I want to, I don’t have to get touched. I guess it wasn’t good enough for the judges.”
Terrible decision. Foster won 11-1 and that was being nice.
My view on foster is that he does just enough to win a round, and I think the judges preferred the guy actually going for it in this one.
Robson better stay away from Valdez and Navarrete because he will lose badly to them. Enjoy your “gift” Robson and provide a rematch to Foster.
As for Foster, I wonder if he will wake up mañana and say to himself: Should I have displayed a little more offense??
I remain shocked.
He lost very clearly if you look at it objectively. Effective aggression won that fight. Some of you must have been duped by the top rank announcers. Compu box is garbage. He should wake up and ask himself where was my right hand all night. It sure wasn’t in the face of conceicao. Not saying conceicao looked like a world beater tonight either. My bro in law turned the channel to ESPN’s Spanish telecast and they had the fight close with one round left. I have no qualms with this decision, but am dreading seeing a rematch.
Boxing is done I think