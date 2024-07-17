Will stay at 122lbs for two more years

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Undisputed world super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue will defend his belts against former IBF ruler TJ Doheny in Tokyo on September 3. It was announced on Tuesday by Ohashi Promotions, which will stage a deluxe show at Ariake Arena. “Monster” Naoya said, “I will stay at this 122-pound division for two more years. Without being physically mature and developed, I won’t move up to the feather category.”

Doheny, an Irishman now residing in Australia, sent his message to this press conference, saying, “I’m unbeaten four times in Japan. I won’t run away from Moinster but come to fight him toe-to-toe.”

On the same show, newly crowned WBO bantam titlist Yoshiki Takei will take on compatriot Daigo Higa, ex-WBC flyweight champ currently campaigning at 118, in his initial defense.

Also, WBA interim super light champ Ismael Barroso, Venezuela, will face WBA#7 unbeaten Andy Hiraoka in quest of the mandatory right against Isaac Cruz.

OPBF, WBO Asia Pacific welterweight champ Jin Sasaki will defend his regional belts against Australian Qamil Balla over twelve.

Japanese super bantam titleholder Toshiki Shimomachi, an elongated southpaw prospect, will put his national belt on the line against Ryuya Tsuda over ten. Also, Ohashi Promotions announced that should TJ Doheny become unavailable to fight Naoya Inoue, Shimomachi will become the challenger to Monster.

It will be shown by NTT Docomo here in Japan.

_