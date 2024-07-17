July 17, 2024
Boxing News

ESPN+ picks up Heaney-Pauls rematch

After their first matchup ended in a draw, WBA #5, WBO #5 British middleweight champion Nathan Heaney (18-0-1, 6 KOs) and Brad Pauls (18-1-1, 10 KOs) will meet again this Saturday, July 20, in the 12-round main event from Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England. Heaney and Pauls fought to a draw four months ago at the same venue in a highly pitched battle and look to break the deadlock.

Promoted by Queensberry Promotions, Heaney-Pauls II and additional undercard action will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

In other streaming action from Birmingham:

Ashley Lane (18-10-2, 3 KOs) vs. Andrew Cain (11-1, 10 KOs), 12 Rounds, Lane’s British and Commonwealth Bantamweight Titles

Chantelle Cameron (18-1, 8 KOs) vs. Elhem Mekhaled (17-2, 3 KOs), 10 Rounds, Vacant WBC Interim Junior Welterweight Title

Solomon Dacres (8-0, 2 KOs) vs. Michael Webster 2 (10-1, 6 KOs), 10 Rounds, Dacres’ English Heavyweight Title

Ezra Taylor (8-0, 6 KOs) vs. Carlos Alberto Lamela (8-3, 5 KOs), 10 Rounds, Vacant WBC International Light Heavyweight Title

Owen Cooper (10-0, 4 KOs) vs. Ekow Essuman (19-1, 7 KOs), 10 Rounds, Cooper’s English and WBO European Welterweight Titles

Zach Parker (24-1, 17 KOs) vs. Jack Arnfield (26-3, 6 KOs), 10 Rounds, Light Heavyweights

Victor Ortiz on Mayweather undercard
“Monster” Inoue to collide with TJ Doheny

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>