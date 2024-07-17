After their first matchup ended in a draw, WBA #5, WBO #5 British middleweight champion Nathan Heaney (18-0-1, 6 KOs) and Brad Pauls (18-1-1, 10 KOs) will meet again this Saturday, July 20, in the 12-round main event from Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England. Heaney and Pauls fought to a draw four months ago at the same venue in a highly pitched battle and look to break the deadlock.

Promoted by Queensberry Promotions, Heaney-Pauls II and additional undercard action will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

In other streaming action from Birmingham:

Ashley Lane (18-10-2, 3 KOs) vs. Andrew Cain (11-1, 10 KOs), 12 Rounds, Lane’s British and Commonwealth Bantamweight Titles

Chantelle Cameron (18-1, 8 KOs) vs. Elhem Mekhaled (17-2, 3 KOs), 10 Rounds, Vacant WBC Interim Junior Welterweight Title

Solomon Dacres (8-0, 2 KOs) vs. Michael Webster 2 (10-1, 6 KOs), 10 Rounds, Dacres’ English Heavyweight Title

Ezra Taylor (8-0, 6 KOs) vs. Carlos Alberto Lamela (8-3, 5 KOs), 10 Rounds, Vacant WBC International Light Heavyweight Title

Owen Cooper (10-0, 4 KOs) vs. Ekow Essuman (19-1, 7 KOs), 10 Rounds, Cooper’s English and WBO European Welterweight Titles

Zach Parker (24-1, 17 KOs) vs. Jack Arnfield (26-3, 6 KOs), 10 Rounds, Light Heavyweights