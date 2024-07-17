Former WBC welterweight champion “Vicious” Victor Ortiz faces #5-ranked Rodrigo Damián Coria in the co-feature of the August 24 rematch between Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III at the CDMX Arena in Mexico City. The 37-year-old Ortiz (33-7-3, 25 KOs) returns after a 26-month layoff. He was stopped by Mayweather in 2011. Coria, a former WBO Latin Champion who has never been knocked out, has a record of 13-5, 2 KOs.
Ridiculous.
Agreed.
Ranked #5? By who? Ortiz has been washed up for a decade, so you know his opponent is a bum.
Is it possible Victor Ortiz is making a comeback to
capitalize on some opportunities? New faces at 147 and some dudes at 140 may be moving up to
147 soon. All Ortiz has to do is snag a few wins and
he might be able to land a good payday or two. I
can’t believe after all these years he can still make 147. I’d like to see how he fares against Blair The Flair.
Kudos to Money May for giving on of his former conquests, Victor Ortiz an opportunity that few others will provide him at this stage of his career.
Yes kudos to money mat who beat with dirty blow to Victor Ortiz
DMV, that’s if mayweather even pays them.
Precisely.
I was in camp with Robbie Sims for his bout with Nigel Benn. April 1991. Sims flew to London to fight in their version of the Blue Horizon, at York Hall. When did Floyd Mayweather take on a high risk in his youthfulness and flew overseas to challenge himself and prove the consumers rightful spending ? Victor Ortiz and Mayweather could not hang in sparring with Kid Gavilan or more recently Roberto Duran. The 15Rounds psychology was arduous, consistently battle testing and fighters fought, during the fight. That is to all the young minds that seek truth. Today Ortiz and Mayweather are considered former ‘world’ champions. Acronym belt collecting is not true ascension. Neither is seventeen consecutive years of lower risk adversaries for high reward, a legitimate gladiatorial legacy, respectively.
Time that has passed in sports, leave it in there, as it has been. What we have now is part of the next chapter in boxing; there is no reason to mix it or compare it with other eras because it is impossible or foolish to try to reach an undoubtedly conclusive conclusion.
All of the super fights should be 15 rounds, if both parties agree to it.
13,14, and 15 were called the “championship rounds” for a reason.
You kidding, today’s fighters take as few risks as possible.
Uniformed hate Coach.. unblemished pro record is due only to low risks?! Look at May’s opponents, his actual size, his age when facing them, and his performances. Gavilan was born 100 years ago, give those old names a rest and appreciate the heart and talent out there now.
Coach, gotta agree with most of that. Mayweather was the king of the next day weight clause, fought fighters on the tail end of their career, fought a young and dumb canelo in the front of his career, and made a mockery of boxing by fighting a MMA guy. He maximized the A side. I do give him credit when he first started because he was taking on the top guys. He lost to Castillo and DeLAHoya. Good day.
I was at the Castillo fight, that was a terrible decision. Floyd got dominated by a pressure fighter. I thought Maidana could have gotten the nod in the first fight too. Very close fight. I thought Floyd squeaked out the Oscar fight, but in his prime I believe Oscar wins that fight pretty easily. People forget how good he was at lightweight. Ortiz melted against Floyd. He had a good round and I thought he really might have a shot. How many times are you going to apologize? He got what he deserved. Always respect your option Killa.
*opinion
Well said!!! Fraud Mayweather had many chances to fight overseas. The outcome would have been the same but he should have fought Hatton in England. There is a reason why Fraud would only fight in Vegas…. Actually, a few reasons.
Hahaha. Not sure he is still vicious, guess his electrifying performance in Expendables didn’t lead to a Hollywood career he was hoping
Ortiz has Mexican born parents and was a former WBC Welterweight champion. Are you surprised he is fighting a WBC ranked fighter straight away. Is it for the WBC International, Intercontinental, South African, Silver Welterweight Title. Irrelevant title yes but no surprise to the WBC.
So Mayweather has bien Mexican parents too??? Since he was wbc champion as well lol
Woooowwww!!!!, Awsome card. Mannn, there hasn’t been a good fight card lined up like this in a long time. Mann, I can’t wait. These are gonna be some throwback fights, wars, blood and guts. I’m ready to watch…
Yeap specially with runweather
Ortiz is fighting someone ranked 5..figure he be fighting a retires guy
Raul Cariel (#4 WBC, 147) is not this guy, Rodrigo Coria. That guy is not #5 rated anyplace? Except maybe in Argentina.
Who cares if Ortiz makes some quick cash on a Mayweather exhibition undercard?