Former WBC welterweight champion “Vicious” Victor Ortiz faces #5-ranked Rodrigo Damián Coria in the co-feature of the August 24 rematch between Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III at the CDMX Arena in Mexico City. The 37-year-old Ortiz (33-7-3, 25 KOs) returns after a 26-month layoff. He was stopped by Mayweather in 2011. Coria, a former WBO Latin Champion who has never been knocked out, has a record of 13-5, 2 KOs.

