By Miguel Maravilla

Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2, 22 KOs) held a media workout Wednesday afternoon at the Churchill Boxing Club in Santa Monica in anticipation for his upcoming fight with Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York. Ruiz goes up against Miller Saturday August 3, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on live on DAZN PPV and ESPN+ PPV.

Ruiz returns to the ring for the first time in nearly two years as he last fought in September of 2022, defeating former world champion Luis “King Kong” Ortiz, dropping Ortiz numerous times in route to the unanimous decision win.

His opponent Miller is on the redemption path as he was stopped in his last fight against Daniel Dubois.

Ruiz vs. Miller is part of the Riyadh Season USA debut PPV Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov undercard in which will be boxing’s biggest card of the year.

