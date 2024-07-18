It was announced today that former world champion Tim Tszyu will return in an IBF world title eliminator on September 22 at a location to be named in Australia. Possible opponents include Erickson Lubin. Tszyu will train for the fight in Las Vegas.
Lubin will be a good test for Tszyu after a lengthy layoff.
It’s a smart move. I’m sure cooler heads prevailed in his camp and talked him out of jumping straight in with Ortiz a couple months after his loss. He should beat Lubin and step right into a title fight with either Fundora or Spence.