Tim Tszyu returns in September It was announced today that former world champion Tim Tszyu will return in an IBF world title eliminator on September 22 at a location to be named in Australia. Possible opponents include Erickson Lubin. Tszyu will train for the fight in Las Vegas. Interview: Andy Ruiz Jr.

