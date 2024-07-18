Kris Lawrence (Heavyweight Factory Promotions) presents pro boxing August 23rd at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, in Hollywood, Florida. Featured will be unbeaten former amateur stand-out and WBA #10 / WBC #15 world ranked middleweight Yoenli Hernandez (4-0, 4 KOs) of Cuba. Hernandez who is rapidly moving up the world rankings will take on TBA in a scheduled 10 round bout. This will be just his 5th professional bout but he had approximately 300 amateur fights and won gold twice at the World Games.

Former highly decorated amateur and unbeaten super featherweight prospect Yosdiel Napoles (5-0, 5 KOs) will be in his second consecutive 10 round bout vs TBA. Former women´s world titleholder Maureen ‘The Real Million Dollar Baby’ Shea will take on Beata Dudek (4-2, 2 KOs) of Hungary in a 8 round super bantamweight bout.

Local favorite Harold Calderon (28-1, 19 KO), Canadian Olympian Thomas Blumenfeld (4-0, 3 KOs), Maximiliano Mussio (2-0, 2 KOs), and Montaser Aboughaly (2-0, 1 KO) will all be square off in separate bouts.