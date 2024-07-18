By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

The press conference of the forthcoming quadruple event took place at Tokyo Dome Hotel today (Thursday) in Tokyo, Japan. The comments of all the contestants were as follows:

WBC bantamweight title bout

Champion Junto Nakatani: I’m in good shape, and wish to show my best performance.

WBC#1 Vincent Astrolabio: I’ve done 180 sparring sessions. I’m ready. I’ve come here in Japan to win the belt.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman was in attendance.

WBO flyweight title bout

Champion Kosei Tanaka: I’ve been training to improve combination punching. I am eager to fight for unification in the near future.

Challenger Jonathan Rodriguez Valles: I’m very well prepared. Tanaka is a strong champion having conquered four division belts, but I’ll maintain the pressure from the start to be victorious.

WBA flyweight title bout for the vacant championship

Riku Kano: I have strengthened my stamina to cope with his hard-punching. I know he is young and ambitious.

Anthony Olascuaga: For me this is the third fight straight here in Japan. I’ve done good training here. I know Kano is hungry for the belt. But me too.

* * *

Japanese prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa: I wish to demonstrate an unimaginable way of fighting and show my improvement.

WBA #4 bantam Jonathan Rodriguez Torres: I know Tenshin is an excellent all-around boxer. But I’ll handle him with my superior experience.

* * *

This deluxe show will be presented by Akihiko Honda of Teiken Promotions on Saturday at Ryogoku Sumo Arena (AKA Kokugikan).

_

