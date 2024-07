Rocha, Dominguez make weight Alexis Rocha 146.4 vs. Santiago Dominguez 146.8

(NABO welterweight title) Gregory Morales 127 vs. Jayvon Garnett 126

Grant Flores 151.4 vs. Juan Meza 151

Jorge Chavez 125.8 vs. Riku Kitani 125.2

Bryan Lua 133 vs. Diuhl Olguin 130

Fabian Guzman 158 vs. Corey Cook 159

Juan Estrada Jr. 134 vs. Dyllon Cervantes 133.8 Venue: Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, Calif

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN Press conference of quadruple event in Japan Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.