February 17, 2023
Boxing News

Feb 22 ProBox TV lineup set

Four unbeaten young fighters will see action Wednesday, February 22 at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida, live on ProBoxTV.com and the ProBox app.

In the main event, unbeaten super middleweight Richard Vansiclen (13-0, 6 KOs) takes on Manuel “El Meno” Gallegos (20-1, 16 KOs) in a ten-rounder. In a trio of six round fights, unbeaten middleweight and 2020 Tokyo Olympian Darelle Valsaint (6-0, 5 KOs) faces Lucas de Abreu (14-2, 11 KOs), unbeaten super middleweight (Najee Lopez (5-0, 5 KOs), dropping down from cruiserweight, meets Cristian Rios (23-16-3, 7 KOs), and unbeaten super featherweight Marques Valle (7-0, 6 KOs) goes against Jarrod Tennat (8-1, 4 KOs).

