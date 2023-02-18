BLK Prime has announced the cancellation of the Adrien Broner vs Michael Williams Jr. fight scheduled to take place on February 25 at The Gateway Center @ College Park, GA. Broner’s next fight will be postponed to a later date with a new opponent.
Adrien Broner: “I worked my ass off and I see what the bottom really looked like for the first time. I looked in the mirror and I told myself I am not that person and I got off my ass and went to work! These last four months I got in amazing shape and I’m in a great space in my life. I know this ain’t the WWF but right now I feel like Triple H cause I’m back healthy, happy, and HUNGRY!!! Sorry to all my fans but I will continue this journey – support me and I fight for you!”
I hope, mostly for Broner’s sake, that they get this back on quickly. Hopefully he stays in shape because if its… like three months before they reschedule, he may have to do all of this over again.
Maybe Redkach”s foolish promoter will allow him to fight on the new date. Or Blk finds Broner a more interesting opponent
Broner may be in shape, but time passed him by. The time for him to get it done was for the Mikey Garcia fight. That was 5.5 years ago and the guy doesn’t have the power at 33 or 34 to do much at 147. He might as well just bulk up and go at 158 and try to fight Jarrett Hurd. If Broner beat Jarrett Hurd, Floyd might give him an exhibition fight.
Where is a cherry, when you need one the most.