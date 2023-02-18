BLK Prime has announced the cancellation of the Adrien Broner vs Michael Williams Jr. fight scheduled to take place on February 25 at The Gateway Center @ College Park, GA. Broner’s next fight will be postponed to a later date with a new opponent.

Adrien Broner: “I worked my ass off and I see what the bottom really looked like for the first time. I looked in the mirror and I told myself I am not that person and I got off my ass and went to work! These last four months I got in amazing shape and I’m in a great space in my life. I know this ain’t the WWF but right now I feel like Triple H cause I’m back healthy, happy, and HUNGRY!!! Sorry to all my fans but I will continue this journey – support me and I fight for you!”