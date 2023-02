Nery, Hovhannisyan make weight Luis Nery 122 vs. Azat Hovhannisyan 121.6

(WBC super bantamweight title eliminator) Shane Mosley Jr. 167.4 vs. Mario Lozano 165.2

Ricardo Sandoval 111.8 vs. Jerson Ortiz 111.6

Rowdy Montgomery 167.2 vs. Christian Olivas 167.6

Asa Stevens 127 vs. Jenn Gonzalez 129.8

Andrii Novytskyi 232.2 vs. Gabriel Costa 204.2 Venue: Fox Theater, Pomona, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN Broner fight officially POSTPONED Like this: Like Loading...

