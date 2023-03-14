The undercard has been finalized for the fight night featuring former world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (44-1, 30 KOs) of Mazatlan, Mexico against Philadelphia’s Gabriel “King” Rosado (26-16-1, 15 KOs). The 12-round light heavyweight fight will take place at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach on Saturday and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN.
Returning to the ring for the first time in 2023, former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-3-1, 15 KOs) will face former world title challenger Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (33-3-3, 17 KOs) as the co-main event. The two veterans will participate in a 12-round lightweight fight.
Also on the card, Chihuahua, Mexico’s Oscar Duarte (24-1-1, 19 KOs) will fight the hungry Alex “Chi-Town Heat” Martin (18-4, 6 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois in a 10-round lightweight fight. Opening up the DAZN broadcast, recently signed blue-chip prospect of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Eric Tudor (7-0, 6 KOs) will participate in an eight-round super welterweight fight against Damoni Cato-Cain (7-0-1, 6 KOs) of Oakland.
The Golden Boy Fight Night: Zurdo vs. Rosado Prelims will be streamed live on the Golden Boy Boxing YouTube page. San Diego’s fan-favorite Jorge Chavez (4-0, 3 KOs) will fight a soon-to-be-announced opponent in a four-round featherweight fight. Dalis Kaleioupu (3-0, 3 KOs) of Waianae, Hawaii will fight Jonathan Perez (40-34, 32 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia in a four-round super lightweight fight.
Opening up the Zurdo vs. Rosado fight night, Patricio “Cacahuate” Manuel (1-0) of Los Angeles will fight Hien Huynh (1-1) of St. Louis, Missouri. Manuel will be returning to the ring for a four-round super featherweight scrap after making their pro-debut on a Golden Boy card in December 2018.
Rosado is a tough hombre, but i think it’s time to call it a career.
Was kinda hoping Jojo might see the light and head back to 130 if he could, but when Haney splits up those titles, 135 will wide open if he can get a couple of victories.And I’m glad they found Gesta a good fight after Garcia opted out. Alex Martin is one of the best spoilers in those weight classes in the world. I’m expecting him to beat Duarte.
If Rosado can stay competitive, safe and fight at a high level…then why not make money…, longevity is certainly an element in Rosado’s type of career…not getting beat up just staying competitive may net him upwards past the 100k mark….ding something you like…being safe and entertaining and making a nice purse..,why not?
He has been beaten up for quite a while now. Fighting Zurdo will not help his health either, especially at LHW. Always liked Rosado, but he needs to get out of the game, afraid it may already be too late. Godspeed King.
After his last couple of fights, I don’t know if he can fight at a high level anymore Sean. And he’s, at least on paper, fighting a better and bigger opponent than either of his last two and he lost to Mosley Jr in a fight he was favored in and didn’t win a single round against Akhmedov – but he then decides to go up a weight class and fight Zurdo?? That’s a tough ask for me for a guy at this stage of his career, but we’ll see.
I have a feeling this could be the last one for Rosado. I think he keeps getting fights because he is willing to take them. Remember how many title shots Rocky Juarez got? I think if one is easy to do business with and puts up a solid losing effort they will get a lot of these fights. That said I think Rosado will get stopped this time and could very well be done getting high profile fights. Unless they do the Bully rematch.
Yeah, I think there’s a pretty good chance that Zurdo runs him over and if he does, I know Bek wants his rematch, but I don’t want to see that at that point. And the last time I saw Rosado he was calling Bek’s fight and Bek said he wanted the rematch and Gabe said he wasn’t interested.
Rocky Juarez is a good comparison. He was entertaining to watch but, after awhile, you saw that he was limited and guys kept fighting him and networks kept being interested.
*doing something you like…
With all the battles Rosado accepts. They still keep putting him fighting over his weight class vs undefeated and minimal defeated young dudes?!
Damn Jonathan Perez has a basketball score record. Wow.
