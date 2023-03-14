The undercard has been finalized for the fight night featuring former world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (44-1, 30 KOs) of Mazatlan, Mexico against Philadelphia’s Gabriel “King” Rosado (26-16-1, 15 KOs). The 12-round light heavyweight fight will take place at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach on Saturday and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

Returning to the ring for the first time in 2023, former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-3-1, 15 KOs) will face former world title challenger Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (33-3-3, 17 KOs) as the co-main event. The two veterans will participate in a 12-round lightweight fight.

Also on the card, Chihuahua, Mexico’s Oscar Duarte (24-1-1, 19 KOs) will fight the hungry Alex “Chi-Town Heat” Martin (18-4, 6 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois in a 10-round lightweight fight. Opening up the DAZN broadcast, recently signed blue-chip prospect of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Eric Tudor (7-0, 6 KOs) will participate in an eight-round super welterweight fight against Damoni Cato-Cain (7-0-1, 6 KOs) of Oakland.

The Golden Boy Fight Night: Zurdo vs. Rosado Prelims will be streamed live on the Golden Boy Boxing YouTube page. San Diego’s fan-favorite Jorge Chavez (4-0, 3 KOs) will fight a soon-to-be-announced opponent in a four-round featherweight fight. Dalis Kaleioupu (3-0, 3 KOs) of Waianae, Hawaii will fight Jonathan Perez (40-34, 32 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia in a four-round super lightweight fight.

Opening up the Zurdo vs. Rosado fight night, Patricio “Cacahuate” Manuel (1-0) of Los Angeles will fight Hien Huynh (1-1) of St. Louis, Missouri. Manuel will be returning to the ring for a four-round super featherweight scrap after making their pro-debut on a Golden Boy card in December 2018.