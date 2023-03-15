ProBox TV has secured the American and Australian broadcast rights to Saturday’s heavyweight crossroads battle between undefeated WBA #10 Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (25-0-1, 21 KOs) and former WBA “regular” heavyweight champion and WBA #9 Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (31-3, 27 KOs). The catch is that current $1.99 monthly ProBox TV subscribers will NOT be able to access the fight. You have to upgrade to the $18 annual subscription (which is cheaper in the long run) to watch Miller-Browne.

Held at the Agenda Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the card also features a 10-round super featherweight co-main event between WBA #5- and IBF #11-rated former world title challenger Jono “King Kong” Carroll (23-2-1, 7 KOs) and three-time world title challenger Miguel “The Scorpion” Marriaga (30-6, 26 KOs). Also broadcast that night will be a 10-round cruiserweight battle between fast-tracking former amateur star Soslan “Cobra” Asbarov (3-0, 1 KO) and once-beaten American Brandon Glanton (17-1, 14 KOs).

Calling all the action will be commentator/ring announcer Ray Flores, along with former UFC star Tyron Woodley.