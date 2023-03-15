ProBox TV has secured the American and Australian broadcast rights to Saturday’s heavyweight crossroads battle between undefeated WBA #10 Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (25-0-1, 21 KOs) and former WBA “regular” heavyweight champion and WBA #9 Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (31-3, 27 KOs). The catch is that current $1.99 monthly ProBox TV subscribers will NOT be able to access the fight. You have to upgrade to the $18 annual subscription (which is cheaper in the long run) to watch Miller-Browne.
Held at the Agenda Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the card also features a 10-round super featherweight co-main event between WBA #5- and IBF #11-rated former world title challenger Jono “King Kong” Carroll (23-2-1, 7 KOs) and three-time world title challenger Miguel “The Scorpion” Marriaga (30-6, 26 KOs). Also broadcast that night will be a 10-round cruiserweight battle between fast-tracking former amateur star Soslan “Cobra” Asbarov (3-0, 1 KO) and once-beaten American Brandon Glanton (17-1, 14 KOs).
Calling all the action will be commentator/ring announcer Ray Flores, along with former UFC star Tyron Woodley.
The real big baby is Jared Anderson from Toledo. Would really like to see him fight the winner of this match. He has the size and skills to be the next champ at heavy.
Ohmyyyy
“The catch is that current $1.99 monthly ProBox TV subscribers will NOT be able to access the fight. You have to upgrade to the $18 annual subscription…”
Greedy belly boxing.
Winner will take on big bird for the bigbelt