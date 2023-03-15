Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and challenger John Ryder pose at a press conference held at Estadio Akron in Jalisco, Guadalajara to announce their bout on May 6.
Canelo Alvarez: “I feel very excited after 12 years of not coming home and being able to bring back everything I have achieved during all these years, the truth is that I feel very happy and proud. It is not easy to make an event like this. It is not easy to make a fight of this magnitude. In the end, what I wanted is possible, I wanted to fight here in my land, Jalisco, and am very happy to be here. I had many offers to fight in many places, but I never thought about it. I always wanted to come here, return to my land, return as the best in the world. It is a pride to be here, I do it with my heart, giving people the opportunity to see me fight here motivates me a lot. The first thing I want is for people who can’t buy a ticket or who can’t go to Las Vegas to have the opportunity to see me here in Guadalajara, and to be able to donate a part of the money to a foundation here in Guadalajara. We are going to do this event.”
John Ryder: “This fight comes at just the right time. It is an honor for me to fight in Mexico. I thank everyone for the opportunity they give me. I have come here to win; I have defeated important rivals and I am ready to become the undisputed champion. Thanks to Canelo, we will give them a great fight.”
Is this the best fighting the best? Seems closer to Fury vs Chisora.
Canelo has a lot of options. I would have thought there were better ones than this fight.
He needs his confidence back after the absolute ass whooping he received from Bivol.
Canelo fighting and easy opponent shows how much he has lost since Bivol schooled him. Canelo say’s he’d fight Bivol in a rematch at 168 but I think Bivol should take the rematch at his natural weight. If Benavidez wins, anyone think Canelo fights Benavidez in the fall? I doubt it.
they look like brothers or cousins lol
exactly what I was thinking
Canelo has to look like he is in another class, on another level in this fight or else there’s going to be a lot of questions, and maybe even the question of retirement in the near future. Time to see if he has grown old overnight or possibly if easy options over the last few years has left what could’ve been his peak learning & experience years into a performance of the leftovers of yesterday hoping on tomorrow’s paydays.
This fight will set a new record for lowest PPV numbers. This guy is 32-5? He got beat by Callum Smith and Rocky Fielding and got ko’d by Nick Blackwell? Who the Fook is that?