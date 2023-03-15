Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and challenger John Ryder pose at a press conference held at Estadio Akron in Jalisco, Guadalajara to announce their bout on May 6.

Canelo Alvarez: “I feel very excited after 12 years of not coming home and being able to bring back everything I have achieved during all these years, the truth is that I feel very happy and proud. It is not easy to make an event like this. It is not easy to make a fight of this magnitude. In the end, what I wanted is possible, I wanted to fight here in my land, Jalisco, and am very happy to be here. I had many offers to fight in many places, but I never thought about it. I always wanted to come here, return to my land, return as the best in the world. It is a pride to be here, I do it with my heart, giving people the opportunity to see me fight here motivates me a lot. The first thing I want is for people who can’t buy a ticket or who can’t go to Las Vegas to have the opportunity to see me here in Guadalajara, and to be able to donate a part of the money to a foundation here in Guadalajara. We are going to do this event.”

John Ryder: “This fight comes at just the right time. It is an honor for me to fight in Mexico. I thank everyone for the opportunity they give me. I have come here to win; I have defeated important rivals and I am ready to become the undisputed champion. Thanks to Canelo, we will give them a great fight.”