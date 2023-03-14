Walsh looks sharp in workout Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach works the pads with fast-rising super welterweight ‘King’ Callum Walsh (5-0, 4 KOs) during a media workout at Peter Welch’s famed boxing gym in Boston. Walsh will face Wesley Tucker (15-4, 9 KOs) in a ten-rounder topping a special St. Patrick’s Day card as Hollywood Fight Nights invades New England for the first time. UFC Fightpass will air the action. Zurdo-Rosado undercard set Torrez Jr. injured, off March 25 card Like this: Like Loading...

