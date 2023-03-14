Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach works the pads with fast-rising super welterweight ‘King’ Callum Walsh (5-0, 4 KOs) during a media workout at Peter Welch’s famed boxing gym in Boston. Walsh will face Wesley Tucker (15-4, 9 KOs) in a ten-rounder topping a special St. Patrick’s Day card as Hollywood Fight Nights invades New England for the first time. UFC Fightpass will air the action.
Freddie Roach Needs to retire
Great to see Freddie still going strong. Trainers can keep doing their thing for a very long time – Cus D’amato peaked at 78. Johnny Lewis still going strong at 79. The wisdom of the art is passed onto the pupils.