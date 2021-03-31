Former world super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (41-0, 27 KOs) has targeted Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, respectively, the reigning WBC/IBF and WBA Super light heavyweight world champions.

“I expected a lot more from him (Beterbiev),” Ramirez said about Beterbiev’s recent fight with Adam Deines. “I thought he looked flat and dull for the majority of the fight. It’s nice of him to temporarily hold my belts, but he should know that I’m coming for all the hardware and will bring the titles back to my people in Mexico.

“I’ve always said Dmitry Bivol was the toughest challenge out there, which is why I want to make this fight happen. I know he’s got a fight coming up and hopefully he stays undefeated so we can make the mega-fight this summer.”

The 29-year-old Ramirez, who recently signed an exclusive promotional contract with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, is currently ranked #4 and #5, respectively, by the WBA and WBO.