Former world super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (41-0, 27 KOs) has targeted Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, respectively, the reigning WBC/IBF and WBA Super light heavyweight world champions.
“I expected a lot more from him (Beterbiev),” Ramirez said about Beterbiev’s recent fight with Adam Deines. “I thought he looked flat and dull for the majority of the fight. It’s nice of him to temporarily hold my belts, but he should know that I’m coming for all the hardware and will bring the titles back to my people in Mexico.
“I’ve always said Dmitry Bivol was the toughest challenge out there, which is why I want to make this fight happen. I know he’s got a fight coming up and hopefully he stays undefeated so we can make the mega-fight this summer.”
The 29-year-old Ramirez, who recently signed an exclusive promotional contract with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, is currently ranked #4 and #5, respectively, by the WBA and WBO.
I would prefer a Mexican superfight between Gilberto Ramirez vs Canelo Alvarez.
I agree with Beterbiev. He looked pale comparing to his normal. He needs time to recover from covid-19 I guess.
Also think both Beterbiev and Bivol would need more intense and tough fights and sparring prior facing names like Gilberto Ramires, Canelo Alvarez and even Jesse Hart.
They are both very exciting fighters but to take a step like that you must be fully prepared and right now I think they are not.
Bivol schools Zurdo, Beterbiev breaks him down and stops him 9-10 rounds. Zurdo is good but not that good.. talking smack so maybe I was wrong about him not wanting anything to do with Beterbiev. Let’s see Beterbiev vs Bivol and the winner gets Canelo.
Let him get in there and see how he does. I personally think he loses both of those fights, but I’d be interested to see how Zurdo would deal with that next group of fighters one level down, like Smith and Arthur and the likes.
The new tread: Post covid symptoms diagnosed by non medical professionals via watching tv.