Middleweight Jaime Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs) will face his toughest challenge to date as he defends his WBO Intercontinental belt against Maciej Sulecki (29-2, 11 KOs) in a 12-round battle on Saturday, April 24 at The University of Texas at El Paso’s Don Haskins Center under strict COVID-19 fan safety protocols and with a reduced event capacity below 40%. In an effort to promote social distancing, tickets will be sold in pods/groupings of 2, 3, 4 and 6 people only.

The fight will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide, excluding Mexico. Similar to Garcia vs. Campbell, the event will feature an earlier start time of 12:30 p.m. PT/ 1:30 MDT/3:30 ET to maximize the audience across North America and Europe.

Additional information regarding the undercard will be announced soon.