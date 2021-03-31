Middleweight Jaime Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs) will face his toughest challenge to date as he defends his WBO Intercontinental belt against Maciej Sulecki (29-2, 11 KOs) in a 12-round battle on Saturday, April 24 at The University of Texas at El Paso’s Don Haskins Center under strict COVID-19 fan safety protocols and with a reduced event capacity below 40%. In an effort to promote social distancing, tickets will be sold in pods/groupings of 2, 3, 4 and 6 people only.
The fight will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide, excluding Mexico. Similar to Garcia vs. Campbell, the event will feature an earlier start time of 12:30 p.m. PT/ 1:30 MDT/3:30 ET to maximize the audience across North America and Europe.
Additional information regarding the undercard will be announced soon.
Another cherrie pick for Munguia.
If this is his toughest challenge to date with that record 36-0 I would be worried because he’s fighting yet another bumb. This is just another fight to bolster up Munguia’s record. He hasn’t fought anyone good his whole career worth mentioning. The day he does decide to jump out of his own shadow and fight a world class opponent like Canelo he’s going to loose and I’m going to be there to witness it. He’s cherry picking his fights because they are scared to put him in their against a real opponent. I don’t think Manguia is as good as people make him out to be. The more he hides in the shadow the more hate he’s going to get. Your not going to make a legacy off of fighting scrubs.
Tougher test yet? This hand picked opponent had a chance at winning but if it goes the distance, Judges will give it to Munguía, again.