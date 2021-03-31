March 31, 2021
Boxing Results

Tszyu stops Hogan in five rounds

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Undefeated WBO #1, IBF #3, WBC #11 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (18-0, 14 KOs) dominated and stopped WBC #10 Dennis Hogan (28-4-1, 7 KOs) in round five of a bout for the WBO global title on Wednesday night at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, NSW, Australia. Tszyu stalked Hogan from the opening bell and progressively broke him down. Tszyu blasted Hogan to the canvas with an uppercut in round five. Hogan beat the count, but after more punishment, Hogan’s corner threw in the towel. Time was 2:29.

Tszyu-Hogan undercard results

