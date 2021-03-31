WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
March 31, 2021
Boxing Results

Tszyu-Hogan undercard results

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Super welterweight Wade Ryan (18-9, 5 KOs) scored a tenth round TKO over Koen Mazoudier (8-2, 4 KOs) for the WBA Oceania title. Wade rocked Mazoudier repeatedly in the late rounds and got a referee’s stoppage with 30 seconds remaining. Entertaining fight!

Unbeaten super featherweight Paul Fleming (27-0-1, 18 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over Tyson Lantry (8-4, 3 KOs) in a clash for the WBA Oceania East/West title. An impressive demonstration of non-stop punching by Fleming prompting Lantry’s corner to throw in the towel at :10.

In a trilogy rubber match, former WBC super middleweight champion Sakio ”Scorpion” Bika (35-7-3, 22 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over former IBF middleweight champion Sam “King” Soliman (46-15-1, 19 KOs) in a bout fought at a 165lb catch weight. It was a tactical affair. Both were cut in a fifth round head clash. Bika’s heavier punching overcame Soliman’s craftiness. Scores were 80-73, 79-73, 78-74.

In a rematch, unbeaten super middleweight Mateo Tapia (13-0, 8 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Renold Quinlan (12-8, 8 KOs) in a bout for the WBA Oceania super middleweight title. Tapia dropped Quinlan, then got the stoppage on his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:448. Tapia previously outpointed Quinlan in 2019.

Unbeaten super welterweight Darkon Dryden (4-0, 4 KOs) scored a second round TKO over Jason Medawar (1-0, 1 KO).

Jason Fawcett outpointed Alex Carioti over four in a clash between pro debuting super welterweights. Fawcett had a knockdown in round three.

Female super flyweight Linn Sandstorm (1-1) defeated Felicity Loiterton (0-1) over four.

