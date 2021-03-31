Looks like the parade of former champions cashing in on pay-per-view exhibitions will continue with Miguel Cotto against Juan Manuel Marquez. According to El Nueva Dia, they will meet on June 12 at a site to be determined. The fight will be officially announced April 5. Cotto last fought in 2017, Marquez last fought in 2014.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Marquez was an exceptional counter-puncher during his prime! Loved his boxing skills!