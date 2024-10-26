WBC #2, WBO #2, IBF #3, WBA #5 super lightweight Jack Catterall (30-1, 13 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over former two-time WBC world champion Regis Prograis (29-3, 24 KOs) on Saturday night at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England. Prograis pressed the action and landed the harder punches. He was credited with a knockdown in round five with a jab to the shoulder. Catterall floored Prograis twice in round nine and pulled away down the stretch. Scores were 117-108, 116-109, 116-109.
In a direct rematch, super lightweight Jimmy Joe Flint (15-2-2, 3 KOs) defeated Campbell Hatton (14-2, 5 KOs) again over ten rounds. Scores were 97-94, 96-94, 96-95.
I usually try and cheer the sons of fighters I grew up with, but Campbell doesn’t have half the power his old man had. If he can’t beat Flint, who was beaten in his last fight, what chance does he have against a live contender?
– Catterall taking it to Prograis…………
Hatton has found his level
Prograis needs to be removed from the top 10, and Kamala needs to be removed from The White House.
Prograis blew his lead. I guess his palms were sweaty, after eating some horrible spaghetti. Anyhow, Prograis & Kamala both need to go on Indeed and find a new job.
This is a boxing forum. If you want to tell people your political views do it on a political forum.
I agree. Only a weak homosexual man would support Cackling Kamala. Vote TRUMP 2024!
What is it with you racist IDIOT, trump in the JAIL HOUSE…………..
Trump isn’t a racist. That’s why he has more Black and Latino support than any other republican in several decades.
You will be very pleased on Nov 5
You trying to recite Eminem so why don’t you lose yourself to the political forums where you belong. Stick to the boxing comments on here.
Hopefully the posters on here finally realize Prograis is done. Done done donetty done
Time for Prograis to retire, relax and enjoy Louisiana cooking. Down the road, I hope to see Catterall/Hitchins.
Catterall is nothing special but he did the job against s faded ex champ the way Haney did.. good matchup for Haneys comeback fight. Catterall merits a title shot