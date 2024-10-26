WBC #2, WBO #2, IBF #3, WBA #5 super lightweight Jack Catterall (30-1, 13 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over former two-time WBC world champion Regis Prograis (29-3, 24 KOs) on Saturday night at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England. Prograis pressed the action and landed the harder punches. He was credited with a knockdown in round five with a jab to the shoulder. Catterall floored Prograis twice in round nine and pulled away down the stretch. Scores were 117-108, 116-109, 116-109.

In a direct rematch, super lightweight Jimmy Joe Flint (15-2-2, 3 KOs) defeated Campbell Hatton (14-2, 5 KOs) again over ten rounds. Scores were 97-94, 96-94, 96-95.