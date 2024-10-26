Former world cruiserweight champion Murat Gassiev (31-2, 24 KOs) returned after one-year break to stop previously unbeaten Kem Ljungquist (18-1, 11 KOs) in a heavyweight bout on Saturday night at IBA Champions’ Night in Yerevan, Armenia.
After a slow start, 31-year-old Gassiev put Ljungquist down for the count in round five with a left hook to the liver.
Ljungquist fought like they switched the day on him or something. He literally didn’t do anything. That was an excellent shot that ended it though.
It was nice to see Gassiev’s annual appearance and I look forward to his next fight which should be round about November 2025.