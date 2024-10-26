Former world cruiserweight champion Murat Gassiev (31-2, 24 KOs) returned after one-year break to stop previously unbeaten Kem Ljungquist (18-1, 11 KOs) in a heavyweight bout on Saturday night at IBA Champions’ Night in Yerevan, Armenia.

After a slow start, 31-year-old Gassiev put Ljungquist down for the count in round five with a left hook to the liver.