October 26, 2024
Boxing Results

Gassiev KOs Ljungquist in five

Gassiev Sharpenai Focus

Former world cruiserweight champion Murat Gassiev (31-2, 24 KOs) returned after one-year break to stop previously unbeaten Kem Ljungquist (18-1, 11 KOs) in a heavyweight bout on Saturday night at IBA Champions’ Night in Yerevan, Armenia.

After a slow start, 31-year-old Gassiev put Ljungquist down for the count in round five with a left hook to the liver.

  • Ljungquist fought like they switched the day on him or something. He literally didn’t do anything. That was an excellent shot that ended it though.

  • It was nice to see Gassiev’s annual appearance and I look forward to his next fight which should be round about November 2025.

