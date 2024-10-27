By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions Hollywood Fight Nights series returned as undefeated featherweight Omar Trinidad (17-0-1, 12 KOs) of Boyle Heights, California, went through a street fight in going the distance twelve rounds and winning a hard fought decision over a very tough Hector ‘La Maquinita’ Sosa, (17-3, 9 KOs) in the UFC Fight Pass main event Saturday night at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California.

Feeling out with the jab to start, Trinidad boxed and kept Sosa at a distance but in the closing seconds of the opening round Sosa connected with a hard right. In the second, Trinidad kept using the jab, the Argentinian connected with a hard right hand but shortly after the jab blinded Sosa as a check left hook from Trinidad sent Sosa to the canvas. Another hard right hand by Sosa connected in round three as Trinidad kept sticking to the jab and keeping his distance from the hard hitting Sosa. It was all action in the fourth with Trinidad and Sosa trading in the corner mixing it up.

Trinidad continued to work off the jab consistently and setting up right hands in the fifth as Sosa appeared to be limited and tiring out. Countering effectively in the sixth, Trinidad connected with a clean left hook to neutralize Sosa’s aggression as he stayed busy and outworked Sosa. Pass the halfway mark in the seventh, Sosa stalked and backed Trinidad with pressure as the local fighter appeared to take the round off. Exchanging to start the eighth round, Sosa and Trinidad did not hold back in letting their hands go.

It was a street fight late in the fight as Trinidad and Sosa stood at close range in the ninth, referee Thomas Taylor momentarily stopped the figth as Sosa’s cut on his head was bleeding profusely. That did not stop Sosa from coming at Trinidad as he continued the following round in the tenth, Trinidad let his hands go kept his distance and boxed. Late in the fight in the eleventh, Sosa was the aggressor with Trinidad staying disciplined and boxing behind the jab, Sosa relentlessly continued his aggressive style. The twelfth and final round saw Sosa sensing the urgency pressing as Trinidad boxed his way in going the distance.

The judges scored the fight 119-108, 119-108, and 118-109 as Trinidad stays undefeated.

* * *

Super flyweight prospect Daniel ‘Chucky’ Barrera, (8-0-1, 4 KOs) of Eastvale, California won a tough and hard fought unanimous decision over Angel ‘Rayito’ Morales, (8-2-3, 6 KOs), of Ensenada, B.C., Mexico. Barrera boxed early on taking his time to figure out Morales in the early rounds. Halfway through Barrera and Morales continued to fight the chess match in boxing one another. Morales was the aggressor late in the fight as he backed Barrera to the ropes, Barrera kept boxing. It was a close competive fight heading into the seventh Barrera could not keep Morales off of him as the Baja California fighter proved to be a tough out. The eighth and final round was a battle as Morales and Barrera kept coming. Scores were 78-74, 77-75 and 77-75.

Undefeated women’s minimumweight Lupe ‘The Baby-Faced Assassin’ Medina, (8-0, 2 KOs), of Maywood, California won a majority decisino over Katherine Lindenmuth, (6-4, 2 KOs), of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Lindenmuth was aggressive early in the fight mostly swinging and missing as Medina boxed and countered effectively. Medina boxed in the fourth as Lindenmuth continued with her wild aggressive style. Late in the fight in the fifth, Medina and Lindenmuth exchanged wildly to close the round. The sixth and final round saw Medina box and keep her distance with Lindenmuth continuing to be the aggressor as they fought to the final bell. After completing six rounds the judges scored the bout 58-56, 58-56, and 57-57 as Medina pulls off the decision.

Armenian welterweight and Freddie Roach trained Gor Yeritsyan, (19-1, 15 KOs) of Hollywood stopped former world champion Jonathan Romero (35-6, 19 KOs) of Columbia in five. Yeritsyan was just to big for the former junior featherweight world champion, connecting with big punches and scoring a knockdown in the second. The Armenian overpowered Romero as Yeretsyan kept taking it to him with big shots. The referee Thomas Taylor and ringside officials kept a close eye on Romero to begin the fifth, Yeritsyan landed a few unawnsered shots which prompted Taylor to step in and stop the fight at 32 seconds of the fifth.

In the opening bout from the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California lightweights Cesar Villaraga (11-10-1, 5 KOs) of Colombia and Sebastian Gutierrez (6-2-1, 4 KOs) of Oxnard, California went the distance six rounds. Exchanging in the third, a left hook by Gutierrez dropped Villaraga. Gutierrez appeared to have outworked the Colombian but Villaraga kept pushing and fighting on. After six rounds the judges scored the bout 58-55 Villaraga, 57-56,Villaraga and 57-56 for Gutierrez as Villaraga pulls of the split decision.

Bantamweight Adan Palma, (10-0, 6 KOs), of San Diego scored a spectacular third round knockout over Carlos Mujica (8-8, 2 KO’s) of Las Vegas. Firing away in the second, Palma appeared to have staggered Mujica in the final seconds of the round as Mujica was saved by the bell. A crushing right hand by Palma in round three floored Mujica as he was down face first forcing referee Ray Corona to immediately waive the bout at 47 seconds of the third.

Light heavyweight prospect Umar Dzambekov, (10-0, 7 KOs), of Los Angeles made quick work of Eric ‘Pantera’ Robles, (10-5, 9 KOs), of Tijuana, Mexico in scoring a first round knockout. A straight left by Dzambekov dropped Robles to one knee as he quickly got up. A combination by Dzambekov sent Robles to the canvas once again. Robles was down a third time as the referee immediately waived it at 2:14 of the first.

Featherweight Abel Mejia, (6-0, 5 KOs), of Orange, California, stopped in the final round Kevin Taylor Mangune (6-2, 5 KO’s) of Chicago via in opening the UFC Fight Pass livestream. Mejia boxed early on landing some clean shots as Mangune stood his ground. There appeared to be a cut on Mejia’s left eye in as he trickled blood in the third, Mangune boxed but Mejia connected effectively. Continuing to connect, Mejia outworked Mangune in the fourth as Mejia began to breakdown the Chicago fighter with straight solid shots as he also appeared to be bleeding from a cut on his eye. There was no quitting in Mangune as he kept fighting in on the fifth giving Mejia some work.. The sixth and final round saw Mejia press as Mangune stood in the pocket mixing it up. However the cut on Mangune eye was excessive as the bout was stopped and Mangune could not continued with 12 seconds left in the final round.