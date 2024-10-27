Dan Otter (Three Lions Promotions) put on an event Saturday night at the RBC Place London, London, Ontario, Canada. The original main event of unbeaten prospect Samuel “Squirm” Arnold III (10-0, 6 KOs) of Dallas, Texas against Mohamed Zawadi (9-1, 8KOs) of Toronto, Canada was scrapped due to Arnold suffering a medical emergency in transit, .

Unbeaten lightweight prospect Erick Basran (7-0, 3 KOs) stepped up to the main event to defeat veteran Jorge Luis Rodriguez (23-22-2, 3 KOs) of Argentina via TKO2.

Rounding out the card:

Marc Pagcaliwangan technical draw Julian Evaristo Aristule

Gisela Noemi Luna UD Maxime Turcotte Novosedlik

Fasial Rehman draw Jamie Ingram