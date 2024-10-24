By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda
Undisputed world 122-pound champion “Monster” Naoya Inoue (28-0, 25 KOs) will put all his belts on the line against IBF#1, WBO#1 Aussie Sam Goodman (19-0, 8 KOs) on Christmas Eve in Tokyo, Japan. Hideyuki Ohashi of Ohashi Promotions has announced the confrontation of the unbeaten super bantamweights at Ariake Arena here today (Thursday). Goodman, five years his junior at 26, defeated ex-titlist TJ Doheny and previously unbeaten Ra’eese Aleem in Australia last year. Goodman appearing on line at the press conference, Inoue called him, saying, “Let’s make it a hot affair.” Sam quickly responded, “Let’s meet in Tokyo.”
Beneath the Inoue-Goodman title go, WBO bantam ruler Yoshiki Takei (10-0, 8 KOs) will make his second defense since dethroning Jason Moloney this May. His challenger will be announced soon.
Have an undisputed champion who fights three times in one year and he fought last December. When you have some of the biggest names fighting once a year or once every 18 months or so, that’s pretty impressive.
Inoue certainly deserves a lot of credit for being active. Far easier to remain undefeated when you only fight once a year.
Inoue is gonna slice thru Goodman like a hot knife thru soft butter. Not sure Goodman had much of choice. Nice stay busy fight for the monster. Whoever does take the monster down will have to be able to hurt him.
This is what I call a great Christmas present, if you are a true boxing fan, over 50 years for me, fighters of this caliber are treat to watch.
Goodman has a better chance of beating Inoue than anyone else in the division. Inoue in 9
Is Goodman another over-hyped Aussie?
Let’s see Inoue/Casimero! Make it happen!