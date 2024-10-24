By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Undisputed world 122-pound champion “Monster” Naoya Inoue (28-0, 25 KOs) will put all his belts on the line against IBF#1, WBO#1 Aussie Sam Goodman (19-0, 8 KOs) on Christmas Eve in Tokyo, Japan. Hideyuki Ohashi of Ohashi Promotions has announced the confrontation of the unbeaten super bantamweights at Ariake Arena here today (Thursday). Goodman, five years his junior at 26, defeated ex-titlist TJ Doheny and previously unbeaten Ra’eese Aleem in Australia last year. Goodman appearing on line at the press conference, Inoue called him, saying, “Let’s make it a hot affair.” Sam quickly responded, “Let’s meet in Tokyo.”



Beneath the Inoue-Goodman title go, WBO bantam ruler Yoshiki Takei (10-0, 8 KOs) will make his second defense since dethroning Jason Moloney this May. His challenger will be announced soon.