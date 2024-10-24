October 23, 2024
Boxing Results

Forrest defeats Newman

Heavyweight Jerry “Slugger” Forrest (28-6-2, 20 KOs) hammered out an eight round unanimous decision over Earl Newman (10-4-1, 7 KOs) on Wednesday night at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Slow-paced fight with Forrest doing more to win 78-74, 79-73, 78-74.

Usyk-Fury 2 Launch Press Conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>