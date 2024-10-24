Forrest defeats Newman Heavyweight Jerry “Slugger” Forrest (28-6-2, 20 KOs) hammered out an eight round unanimous decision over Earl Newman (10-4-1, 7 KOs) on Wednesday night at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Slow-paced fight with Forrest doing more to win 78-74, 79-73, 78-74. Usyk-Fury 2 Launch Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

