Weights from Indio, Calif “Gucci Manny” Flores 119 vs. Victor Olivo 117.8

Tito Sanchez 126 vs. Edwin Palomares 126

Grant Flores 154.2 vs. Luis Ramos 153.8

Daniel Garcia 135.2 vs. Jorge Villegas 135.2

Cayden Griffiths 141.8 vs. Markus Bowes 138.8

Johnny Cañas 137.2 vs. Pedro Cruz 140

Daniel Luna 129.8 vs. Giovanny Gonzalez 131

Kevin Gudiño 117.6 vs. Bryan Cox 119.4 Venue: Fantasy Springs Resort, Indio, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

