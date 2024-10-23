Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Fury has declined and I think the second Wilder fight was his peak. He may have a big performance in him but the problem is that the amazing Usyk somehow always finds a way to win.
Usyk will get the W, my 2 cents
Fury was unable to hurt Usyk & gassed in the later rounds. Usyk is just very good at winning the championship rounds. Fury was able to lean on Wilder & tire him out – but did not succeed against Usyk. Fury will be glad to go the distance & keep it close.
I just hope we won’t be subjected again to the stupid, childish antics of dad John Fury during the buildup of the fight.
I wouldn’t hold my breath on this one. John Fury is a proven lunatic.
I don’t care who wins or loses this fight. Just as long as Trump & Vance between Mattress & The Knucklehead on November 5th.
Fury & Usyk are 2 fine gentleman. They will both get rich that night. BTW, I am NOT paying for this fight.
You must either be Russian or a billionaire
And you must be either drunk or on drugs. Ok. Go home and get your shine box. You do not have the makings of a varsity athlete.
Usyk wins by late stoppage.
This is hilarious .. non of them wanted to give the other an advantage about their approach or what they learned from the other. The Hitman was nice.. I may have to clear my schedule for this fight.