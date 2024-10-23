Jack Catterall believes he can “pick holes” in former two-time WBC World Champion Regis Prograis when the Super-Lightweight rivals clash over 12 rounds in the first ever headline fight at Co-op Live in Manchester this Saturday October 26, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

The Chorley man is just days away from the biggest test of his professional career to date and is all too aware that a win over his American rival would likely lead to a World Title shot against the likes of Teofimo Lopez Jr or Liam Paro, who puts his IBF crown on the line against Richardson Hitchins in December.

Full focus remains on the task at hand against New Orleans’ ‘Rougarou’, and Catterall, who avenged his controversial loss to bitter rival Josh Taylor last time out in May, says he is hugely motivated to face an opponent that is looking to become a three-time World Champion.

“I think if you look at Regis now, his last two performances have probably been below par,” said Catterall. “I think that the Regis I’m fighting next is probably a hungry and driven Regis. That’s what I’m excited for, the fact that he’s been world champion twice and he’s hungry to become a three-time world champion.

“He lost his belt in his last fight so I think he’ll be super motivated for this fight to get back on track and get a win. That gives me the fire in my belly and gets me excited knowing that I’m getting a hungry and determined Regis coming to fight me in Manchester.

“I feel like a second coming now. It’s been a great ride since I signed with Matchroom. This will be my third headline fight in a UK arena in 12 months. That again is a great feeling. The 140 division is stacked with a lot of great fighters, so I find myself now fit and well, past the periods of inactivity and ready to fight and be involved in these big fights.

“That is the motivation and part of the motivation behind fighting Regis. Outside of the World Champions, he for me is the biggest fight to have. I believe a victory against him will put me right at the top of the list and ready to challenge the biggest names in the division.”

‘El Gato’ is keen to keep the momentum building after his career-best win in Yorkshire and the 31-year-old Jamie Moore-trained southpaw certainly isn’t short of confidence as he prepares to go to war with one of the biggest names in American boxing.

“Regis’s style suits me, he’s a lot slower on his feet. I think with Regis he carries a lot of power but I think my defence is too good and I think I can pick holes in him. When I beat Regis Prograis I don’t know what options are left for him. He’s had his time in the sun – two-time world champion. I think it’s a difficult road back.

“If this turns into a dog fight, I’m there for it and I’m ready for that. No matter what I’m ready to dig deep, go to the trenches and I’m confident I’ll get my hand raised. I expect this to be a tough fight but I expect a victory.”