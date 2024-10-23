Undisputed female minimumweight world champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada, the fighting pride of East Los Angeles, has announced her retirement following a decorated 13-year professional career.

Estrada (26-0, 9 KOs) won world titles in two weight classes and went 7-0 in title fights. A pound-for-pound mainstay who holds the world record for the fastest KO in women’s boxing history—seven seconds—Estrada saved her best for the final stretch of her Hall of Fame career.

After signing with Top Rank in July 2022, she made a fierce charge toward the undisputed title. In March 2023, she became a unified champion after shutting out then-WBC champion Tina Rupprecht. Four months later, Estrada turned away Argentina’s Leonela Yudica by unanimous decision. The grand finale came in March in a bad-blood battle that saw her defeat fellow unified champion Yokasta Valle over 10 rounds. With the win, Estrada became the minimumweight division’s first-ever undisputed queen, a legacy-defining triumph that became her fistic swan song.

“Seniesa Estrada is a spectacular person and fighter, and I know she can look forward to a happy and productive life outside the ring,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “Everyone at Top Rank will miss promoting her boxing career.”