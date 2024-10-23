Undisputed female minimumweight world champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada, the fighting pride of East Los Angeles, has announced her retirement following a decorated 13-year professional career.
Estrada (26-0, 9 KOs) won world titles in two weight classes and went 7-0 in title fights. A pound-for-pound mainstay who holds the world record for the fastest KO in women’s boxing history—seven seconds—Estrada saved her best for the final stretch of her Hall of Fame career.
After signing with Top Rank in July 2022, she made a fierce charge toward the undisputed title. In March 2023, she became a unified champion after shutting out then-WBC champion Tina Rupprecht. Four months later, Estrada turned away Argentina’s Leonela Yudica by unanimous decision. The grand finale came in March in a bad-blood battle that saw her defeat fellow unified champion Yokasta Valle over 10 rounds. With the win, Estrada became the minimumweight division’s first-ever undisputed queen, a legacy-defining triumph that became her fistic swan song.
“Seniesa Estrada is a spectacular person and fighter, and I know she can look forward to a happy and productive life outside the ring,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “Everyone at Top Rank will miss promoting her boxing career.”
I’m a little disappointed, but I’m not surprised. Really the only feasible fight for her at 108, 105 or 102 (which she probably cannot make), is a rematch with Yoka Valle. She’d have to go all the way up to 112 (where she’d be undersized) to make a big fight besides Valle. Excellent career, two weight world champion and once undisputed, and I think she PROBABLY ends up, after Finito & Calderon, the third person ever to prime at strawweight in the HOF someday.
Her and Fundora would be fun. But Estrada likely too small. Bumped into Shadasia Green’s next opponent at a card in Toronto last Saturday.
Fundora (if she can beat Chucky) would be the next big fight but she’d have an absolutely massive size advantage on Estrada.
I’ve been meaning to look up Watpool, see if she’s any good. I don’t think that highly of Green.
It was funny my friend and I were on an elevator and this woman hopped on at the last minute before the door closed. She stood out in a way and my friend thought she looked fit. So we are in the nose bleeds and I see the same girl climbing into the ring. They did a brief interview and wished her luck in her fight with Green. I follow the women more the he does so it gave me a bit of a chuckle. Green has not impressed me that much either but I have no idea what Watpool has. She has only fought locally and has been a pro for two years. 7-0 with 2 Kos.
I run into Seniesa all the time at fight shows in LA. Her face doesn’t even look like it’s ever been punched!
I’ll be at the show in LA on Saturday. Guadalupe Medina will be on the card.
