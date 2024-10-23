Former world champion Murat Gassiev comes back after one-year break to fight against Denmark’s Kem Ljungquist on Saturday night at IBA Champions’ Night in Yerevan, Armenia. 31-year-old Gassiev has 30 victories, including 23 KOs, and 2 losses to his name. Ljungquist, 34, is an unbeaten professional with 18 wins and 11 KOs among them.

‘We prepared in the city of Serpukhov, and everything went well,’ Gassiev said. ‘Ljungquist is a tall southpaw, he’s undefeated. I’m taking this seriously, as I do with all my opponents. Regarding the change of date and location for the fight — these are simply personal issues related to arranging the match. I’m not making a big deal out of it.’

Speaking about his time out, Gassiev mentioned: ‘Right now, there are challenges in organizing fights in general, and the most important is that this one will happen. Of course, I’d like to box more frequently, but, as I mentioned, there are obstacles in scheduling matches. I’m motivated and fully focused on the upcoming fight — I want to put on a good show and make the fans happy.’

Ljungquist, in turn, prepared in Copenhagen.

‘We worked hard with my coach Poul Duvil. We have started 12 weeks ago and have had a great camp with good sparring. This fight is a test for me, I haven’t been fighting overseas in a couple of years. I’m ready to challenge myself and take the next step in my career. I have watched a lot of Gassiev’s fights, he is tough and has a lot of experience. I’m coming to Armenia to fight and give spectators a good performance,’ Ljungquist commented.

The undercard will feature five bouts, which will be announced shortly.