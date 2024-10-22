In his first fight since his loss to Devin Haney nearly a year ago, former super lightweight world champion Regis Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs) will attempt to bounce back against Jack Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs), who is rated WBC #2, WBO #2, IBF #3, WBA #5 in the 140lb division.
The bout can be seen on DAZN and will headline the first boxing event to take place at the new 23,000-seat Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England.
Catterall is about a 4:1 favorite over Prograis, who is rated rated WBA #7, IBF #7, WBO #7, WBC #12.
I am a Prograis fan but I cannot see him beating a very skilled and tricky Catterall.
Solid matchup, for sure.
I know Prograis looked terrible against Haney, but I think he can pull this out. Now he is back with his original coach
I got Prograis. Probably passed his best now, but I’ll go with him one more time.
That fight kinda snuck up on us. I’m going with cattrell by wide decision. Lucie, I will bet you twenty bucks on the outcome.
INTERESTING. I’ll go even better, Killa. If Catterall wins, I’ll get down and do 50 pushups (however long that’ll take me) and if Prograis wins, you do the same?