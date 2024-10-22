In his first fight since his loss to Devin Haney nearly a year ago, former super lightweight world champion Regis Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs) will attempt to bounce back against Jack Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs), who is rated WBC #2, WBO #2, IBF #3, WBA #5 in the 140lb division.

The bout can be seen on DAZN and will headline the first boxing event to take place at the new 23,000-seat Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England.

Catterall is about a 4:1 favorite over Prograis, who is rated rated WBA #7, IBF #7, WBO #7, WBC #12.