Top Rank announced TWO world championship rematches on December 7 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona with ESPN televising in the U.S. and Sky Sports doing U.K. coverage.

Three-division world champ Emanuel “El Vaquero” Navarrete (38-2-1, 31 KOs) defends his WBO junior lightweight world title against one-time rival Oscar Valdez (32-2, 24 KOs) in an all-Mexican main event.

Emanuel Navarrete: “The fans will see the same ‘Vaquero’ as always. We’re working hard to regain the aggressiveness that defines me and give all the fans the intense fight they want to see on December 7. I still have a lot to do and big goals to accomplish in boxing, including unifying my title and possibly moving back up to 135 pounds.”

Oscar Valdez: “Although we lost the first fight, we stayed disciplined and focused on returning stronger. I know it’s a tough challenge, but not impossible. With that in mind, we returned to the gym and studied what we did wrong in the first fight to avoid making the same mistakes. I’m excited and confident that we will be victorious this time.”

In the co-feature, WBO featherweight world champion Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza (25-0, 21 KOs) defends his crown against two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs), the man he dethroned to win the title last December.

Rafael Espinoza: “I know the fans, just like me, have been looking forward to this fight. It’s a fight that I wanted. I’m very motivated and happy, and I’m training at 100 percent. This night of rematches will be great for Mexico, and I’m ready to give it my all, just like I always do.”

Robeisy Ramirez: “Our first fight was extremely close, action-packed, and regarded by many as ‘Fight of the Year.’ Since the cards were read, my team and I have been asking for the rematch. On December 7, I’m coming to erase any doubts. I will reclaim my title.”

The ESPN+—streamed undercard will feature…

Junior welterweight Lindolfo Delgado (21-0, 15 KOs) in a 10-rounder versus Jackson Marinez (22-3, 10 KOs).

Emiliano Fernando Vargas (12-0, 10 KOs) targets his fifth win of the year in an eight-round junior welterweight clash against Alan Ayala (11-4, 7 KOs).

Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (11-0, 10 KOs) in an eight-round heavyweight tilt against an opponent to be named.