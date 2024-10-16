Top Rank announced TWO world championship rematches on December 7 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona with ESPN televising in the U.S. and Sky Sports doing U.K. coverage.
Three-division world champ Emanuel “El Vaquero” Navarrete (38-2-1, 31 KOs) defends his WBO junior lightweight world title against one-time rival Oscar Valdez (32-2, 24 KOs) in an all-Mexican main event.
Emanuel Navarrete: “The fans will see the same ‘Vaquero’ as always. We’re working hard to regain the aggressiveness that defines me and give all the fans the intense fight they want to see on December 7. I still have a lot to do and big goals to accomplish in boxing, including unifying my title and possibly moving back up to 135 pounds.”
Oscar Valdez: “Although we lost the first fight, we stayed disciplined and focused on returning stronger. I know it’s a tough challenge, but not impossible. With that in mind, we returned to the gym and studied what we did wrong in the first fight to avoid making the same mistakes. I’m excited and confident that we will be victorious this time.”
In the co-feature, WBO featherweight world champion Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza (25-0, 21 KOs) defends his crown against two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs), the man he dethroned to win the title last December.
Rafael Espinoza: “I know the fans, just like me, have been looking forward to this fight. It’s a fight that I wanted. I’m very motivated and happy, and I’m training at 100 percent. This night of rematches will be great for Mexico, and I’m ready to give it my all, just like I always do.”
Robeisy Ramirez: “Our first fight was extremely close, action-packed, and regarded by many as ‘Fight of the Year.’ Since the cards were read, my team and I have been asking for the rematch. On December 7, I’m coming to erase any doubts. I will reclaim my title.”
The ESPN+—streamed undercard will feature…
- Junior welterweight Lindolfo Delgado (21-0, 15 KOs) in a 10-rounder versus Jackson Marinez (22-3, 10 KOs).
- Emiliano Fernando Vargas (12-0, 10 KOs) targets his fifth win of the year in an eight-round junior welterweight clash against Alan Ayala (11-4, 7 KOs).
- Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (11-0, 10 KOs) in an eight-round heavyweight tilt against an opponent to be named.
I had to check the date to make sure I wasn’t reading an old article.
Recycled fights.
Really have no interest in either of these fights.
The first Nava – Valdez was good, not great, but I’ll definitely watch it and Espinoza – Ramirez again. The Valdez fight was the last time Nava looked good, he’s been kind of awkward in last couple, let’s see if Valdez can reverse it.
Good point!! I really expected a much better fight the first time! And yes Nava seems to be looking flat for some reason! Don’t know if he’s weight drained or his odometer is near the end! This might be the last go around for Oscar?!
I remember watching the first one and thoroughly enjoying it but you have time and look back on it, it wasn’t THAT war. In Nava’s defense, his last two fights were against two guys really hard to look good against in Berinchyk & Conceicao, but he definitely has not looked like himself lately and remember the fight before Valdez was against Liam Wilson and he didn’t look in the best of shape and he got dropped in that one.
Oscar is 34 years old this year. Yep. Could be his last shot.