Weights from Gatineau, Quebec, Canada Alexandre Gaumont 159.6 vs. Andres Viera 158.8

Arthur Biyarslanov 139.6 Jonathan Jose Eniz 139.8

Steve Claggett 140.3 vs. Eduardo Estela 140.5

Mehmet Unal 176.8 vs. Armenak Hovhannisyan 182.2

Luis Santana 136 vs. Sebastian Ezequiel Aguirre 136

Shamil Khataev 161.5 vs. Cristian Rafael Coria 161.9

Pascal Villeneuve 188.6 vs. Rafael Sosa Pintos 188.8

Moreno Fendero 169 vs. Pavel Albrecht 167.9 Venue: Casino Lac-Leamy, Gatineau, Quebec, Canada

Promoter: Eye of the Tiger

TV: ESPN+ Top Rank announces world title twinbill

