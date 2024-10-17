Lightweight Omar “Super” Salcido (20-1, 14 KOs) battered and stopped former WBA interim world champion Chris “Primetime” Colbert (17-3, 6 KOs) in the ninth round on Wednesday night at the ProBox TV Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Looking to revive his career after losing two out of his last three fights, Colbert was overwhelmed by Salcido’s pressure and in round nine Colbert’s corner threw in the towel. Time was 1:02.

Super featherweight contender and 2016 Olympian Tsendbaatar Erdenebat (11-0, 5 KOs) dominated Frency Fortunato (15-2, 11 KOs) in a 10-round contest for the vacant WBA Continental North America Gold title. Scores were 98-92, 98-92, 100-90.

Unbeaten light heavyweight prospect Najee Lopez (12-0, 9 KOs) knocked out Ismael Ocles (15-17 -2, 3 KOs) with a liver shot in round three.