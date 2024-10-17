WBA bridgerweight champion Muslim Gadzhimagomedov (5-0, 3 KOs) retained his world title by defeating Leon Harth (22-6-1, 13 KOs) by one-sided unanimous decision on Thursday night at the Ufa Arena in Ufa, Russia. All three judges scored it 120-108 3x. Undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev was in attendance.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Wow! Now that is an important fight worthy of an article. NOT!
Harth had no shot but I wasn’t REALLY impressed with Gadzhi. I think Lerena would beat him.