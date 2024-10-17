Gadzhimagomedov retains WBA bridger title WBA bridgerweight champion Muslim Gadzhimagomedov (5-0, 3 KOs) retained his world title by defeating Leon Harth (22-6-1, 13 KOs) by one-sided unanimous decision on Thursday night at the Ufa Arena in Ufa, Russia. All three judges scored it 120-108 3x. Undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev was in attendance. DAZN Weights from Puerto Rico Salcido upsets Colbert Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

