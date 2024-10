DAZN Weights from Puerto Rico Joshua Pagán 135 vs. Haskell Rhodes 135

Juan Carrillo 174 vs. Gilbert “Lenín” Castillo 174

Kiria Tapia 130 vs. Beata Dudek 124

Da’velle Smith 166 vs. Gilberto Santos 170

Allen Morales 120 vs. Michael Tucker – Tbd

Jorge Vizcarrondo 136 vs. Johniel Ramos 135

Karla Dávila 123 vs. Myrka Aguayo 127

Antonio Mota 139 vs. Christopher Ortiz 140 Venue: Coca-Cola Music Hall, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Promoter: Salita Promotions

Gadzhimagomedov retains WBA bridger title

