October 17, 2024
Boxing Results

Alexandre Gaumont remains unbeaten

Unbeaten middleweight Alexandre Gaumont (12-0, 8 KOs) knocked out Andres Viera (12-10, 9 KOs) in round two on Thursday night at the Lac Leamy Casino in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. Good action while it lasted. A big right hand finished Viera. Time was 1:30.

Unbeaten NABF super lightweight beltholder Arthur Biyarslanov (17-0, 14 KOs) pounded on rugged Jonathan Eniz (35-21-1, 16 KOs) for ten rounds, winning 100-90, 100-90, 99-91. Biyarslanov retains his title.

Former super lightweight world title challenger Steve “The Dragon” Claggett (39-8-2, 27 KOs) knocked out Eduardo Estela (16-4, 11 KOs) in round four. The Dragon dropped Estela twice in round three, then finished him with another knockdown in round four. Claggett was coming off a decision loss to WBO champion Teofimo Lopez in June.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Mehmet Unal (10-0, 8 KOs) stopped Armenak Hovhannisyan (14-5-1, 6 KOs) in round three.

Tszyu-Murtazaliev Final Press Conference
DAZN Weights from Puerto Rico

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>