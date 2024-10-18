Unbeaten middleweight Alexandre Gaumont (12-0, 8 KOs) knocked out Andres Viera (12-10, 9 KOs) in round two on Thursday night at the Lac Leamy Casino in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. Good action while it lasted. A big right hand finished Viera. Time was 1:30.

Unbeaten NABF super lightweight beltholder Arthur Biyarslanov (17-0, 14 KOs) pounded on rugged Jonathan Eniz (35-21-1, 16 KOs) for ten rounds, winning 100-90, 100-90, 99-91. Biyarslanov retains his title.

Former super lightweight world title challenger Steve “The Dragon” Claggett (39-8-2, 27 KOs) knocked out Eduardo Estela (16-4, 11 KOs) in round four. The Dragon dropped Estela twice in round three, then finished him with another knockdown in round four. Claggett was coming off a decision loss to WBO champion Teofimo Lopez in June.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Mehmet Unal (10-0, 8 KOs) stopped Armenak Hovhannisyan (14-5-1, 6 KOs) in round three.