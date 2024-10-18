Popular former world champion Tim Tszyu and current IBF super welterweight champion Bakhram Murtazaliev went face to face on Thursday at the final press conference before they headline on Amazon Prime Saturday night at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Bakhram Murtazaliev: “I’m not interested in going back and forth with Tim, I’m just ready for Saturday and ready to give everyone a great fight. It was a dream come true to become a champion and now I’m just looking forward to this fight Saturday night. I’m not looking past Tim, but my goal is to unify the titles after this bout. I’ve never ran from any fighter. Everyone knows where to find me. We don’t have to wait much longer now. To me I don’t care if anyone is overlooking me. All the talking will end Saturday night. That’s all we’re concentrating on.”

Tim Tszyu: “This is not just an ordinary fight, this is a vengeance fight. This is my comeback…I believe that I am the man at 154-pounds. I just need the time to prove it. I’m taking these guys out one by one. I want all the monsters. They don’t frighten me.

“I’ve always wanted the biggest and toughest challenges out there. Taking this fight was a no-brainer. I’ve been hunting him down for quite some time. I guess he wanted to keep taking step-aside money instead of facing me so he could hold onto his mandatory position.

“When we step into the ring, it’s going to be different than what he thinks. Everything gets answered on Saturday night. The bogeyman is back. I never left. I went to hell and back in my last fight, but now it’s my vengeance. That’s the statement I’m making…the last name Tszyu will live on as the greatest boxing family that ever lived.”