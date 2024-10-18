By Joe Koizumi

Former three-division champ John Riel Casimero, 123.25, Philippines, became so scandalous again here in Japan although he halted world rated Saul Sanchez, 121.75, at 2:41 of the first round in a scheduled ten on Sunday (October 13) in Yokohama, Japan. Since it was held on the same day with the multiple world title event (Day One) in Tokyo, our aficionados paid little attention to this Yokohama show. But Casimero couldn’t make the contract weight of 122 by one pound and a quarter. The Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) accordingly announced Casimero to be suspended for a year on Thursday.

Casimero brothers (John Riel and his brother/trainer Jason) committed another scandal on Tuesday that they, on their way back home at Narita airport, verbally accused compatriot Filipino WBO AP judge Edward Ligas of allegedly having caused the JBC’s suspension (although Ligas had nothing to do with JBC’s punishment on Casimero). Ligas, interviewed by a telephone interview later, said, “I was then frightened of John Riel rushing to punch me without his entourage stopping him to do so.”

Casimero, Zolani Tete conqueror, is eager to get a lucrative world title shot at “Monster” Naoya Inoue for a good payday, but he seems to diminish that possibility by himself.