DAZN has landed U.S., U.K., and Latin American telecast rights to Saturday’s IBF super middleweight world championship between IBF #1-ranked William Scull (22-0, 9 KOs) and #2 Vladimir Shishkin (16-0, 10 KOs) for the vacant title on the final day before the event. Scull vs. Shishkin is the main event of a fight card promoted in cooperation between AGON Sports and Kuc Boxing, taking place at Stadthalle in Falkensee, just outside of Berlin. The four-fight televised portion of the card will air live on DAZN in the territories beginning at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT. Both men look to claim the IBF title belt recently vacated by unified super middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez.
trash belt and organization now lower than the WBU on the alphabet soup totem pole nothing worth seeing