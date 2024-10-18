DAZN has landed U.S., U.K., and Latin American telecast rights to Saturday’s IBF super middleweight world championship between IBF #1-ranked William Scull (22-0, 9 KOs) and #2 Vladimir Shishkin (16-0, 10 KOs) for the vacant title on the final day before the event. Scull vs. Shishkin is the main event of a fight card promoted in cooperation between AGON Sports and Kuc Boxing, taking place at Stadthalle in Falkensee, just outside of Berlin. The four-fight televised portion of the card will air live on DAZN in the territories beginning at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT. Both men look to claim the IBF title belt recently vacated by unified super middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez.

