Bakhram Murtazaliev Exclusive Interview By Jeff Zimmerman IBF super welterweight champ Bakhram Murtazaliev faces former WBO champ Tim Tszyu this Saturday in Orlando, Florida, Oct 19, shown live on Prime Video. This will be Murtazaliev first title defense after his dramatic eleventh round knockout of Jack Culcay in April. Tszyu is looking to reclaim a world title after his bloody loss to Sebastian Fundora after suffering a big cut early in the fight back in March. Weights from London DAZN to stream Scull-Shishkin Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.