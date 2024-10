Weights from London Adam Azim 140 vs. Ohara Davies 139

Anthony Yarde 179 vs. Ralfs Vilcans 177.3

Dan Azeez 174 vs. Lewis Edmondson 174.3

Michael McKinson 146.3 vs. Tulani Mbenge 146.3

Jeamie TKV 258 vs. Franklin Ignatius 230.3

Francesca Hennessy 121.3 vs. Ana Karla Vaz De Moraes 120.3

Sam Hickey 161.3 vs. John Henry Mosquera 162

Shannon Courtenay 128.3 vs. Catherine Tacone Ramos 124 Venue: Copper Box Arena in London

Promoter: BOXXER

Tszyu, Murtazaliev make weight Bakhram Murtazaliev Exclusive Interview

